Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 137,748 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $16.02.

Several analysts have commented on ACHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

