Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACAC stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Acies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,145,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

