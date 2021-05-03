ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Kingstone Companies accounts for about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 2.08% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 million, a P/E ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

