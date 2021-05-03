ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 4,333 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 9.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Citigroup worth $178,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 106,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.32. 269,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,735,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

