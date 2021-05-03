ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 175,358 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 83.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,358 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up 0.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.19. 2,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.