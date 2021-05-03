ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06.

NYSE ACR opened at $15.18 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46.

ACR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit