ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06.

NYSE ACR opened at $15.18 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46.

ACR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

