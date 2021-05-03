Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.82. Approximately 18,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 956,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,867 shares of company stock worth $36,539,481. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

