Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AHEXY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.73. 15,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.