Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.70 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

