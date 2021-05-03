Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $4.00 at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $496.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

