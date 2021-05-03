Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

AVK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 84,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,953. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

