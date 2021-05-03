AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

INTU opened at $412.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.30 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.