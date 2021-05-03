AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 71,123 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1,914.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.58 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.