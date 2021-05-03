AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $269.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.