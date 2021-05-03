AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 73,134 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

