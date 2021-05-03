AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

