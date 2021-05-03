AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $121.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

