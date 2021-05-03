AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

