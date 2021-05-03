Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 25.6% in April

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 1,125,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,539. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
