Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 25.6% in April

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 1,125,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,539. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aegon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $852,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

