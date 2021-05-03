Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) PT Lowered to $51.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $46.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

