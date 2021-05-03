Affirm (AFRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

