Affirm (AFRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit