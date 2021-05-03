AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ASGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ASGLY stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. AGC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

