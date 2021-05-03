Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $85.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $132.95. 11,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 192.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 230,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

