AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

