AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.53 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

