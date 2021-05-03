AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $345.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.