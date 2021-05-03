AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.