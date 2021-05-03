Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,952.0 days.

DETNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

