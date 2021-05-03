Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 342,179 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $385.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

