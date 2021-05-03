Alerus Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit