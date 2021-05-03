Alerus Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

