Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $4,117,444. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 253,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 63.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $181.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

