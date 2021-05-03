Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $595.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.02. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

