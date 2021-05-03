AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.04

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 240,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit