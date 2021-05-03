AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.04

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 240,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

