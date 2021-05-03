AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

ALVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

AlloVir stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.77. 12,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

In other news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $366,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

