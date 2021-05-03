Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $801.48 million, a PE ratio of 518.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

