Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,400.14. 38,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

