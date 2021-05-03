Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,906.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

