Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. Altabancorp has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $787.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

