Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $41.75 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $787.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.