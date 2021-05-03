Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Altabancorp stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

