Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.33. Altigen Communications has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

