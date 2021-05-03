Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Altitude International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 113,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 238,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. It also issues ALTD shares and/or warrants, as well as altitude training protocols. The company operates primarily in the United States.

