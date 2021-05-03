Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $51.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 746,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,648. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.