Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Trading 11.8% Higher

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) shares traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. 261,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 66,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Aluf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

