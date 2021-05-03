Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,855,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980,836. Ambev has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $33,411,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ambev by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.