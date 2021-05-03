Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.46. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $269.85 on Monday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.16.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

