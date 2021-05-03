Amedisys, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $269.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.16. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.