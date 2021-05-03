Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.93

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 3189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $755.32 million, a P/E ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

