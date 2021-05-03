Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMRC stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.
