American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

